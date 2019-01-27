CH overcome spirited resistance from Police

However, that was short lived as Adam Gauder, CH’s centre, latched on to a pass and ran about thirty yards before off loading to Hiranthe Perera who went over. Maduwantha who enjoyed a superb game, converted (7-3). Police made good with another penalty (7-6).A 40 yard penalty in front of the posts was missed by Police winger Sachith Silva. It was difficult but not impossible.

Police were targeting the left wing for their attacks. This paid dividends when Janith Chanaka, the right winger touched down. The conversion was missed.At this stage, a CH player was penalised for a dangerous tackle and a penalty try awarded. The gift was not spurred, and Police led 18-14 at the break.

The Police did make quite a few attempts to score in the second half, but the situation was kept under control by the CH who were technically their superiors. When CH passed the ball around, things looked quite dangerous. However, the Police defence was commendable.

Samuel Maduwantha started the second half by putting over a simple penalty. A couple of minutes later, he joined the line in the centre and burst through to touch down. His conversion meant that the CH now led 24-18.Nishon Perera added to CH’s tally by scoring mid left for the ever reliable full back to do the honours.

Police’s flanker Wageesha Weerasinghe crept through the CH defence, who had gathered in numbers on the line, to touch down. Janith Chanaka converted.At 31-25, the Police were within touching distance of their opponents. However, sensing danger, CH skipper Rohitha Rajapaksa pulled off a touch down. Maduwantha converted to give his team some breathing space.One wonders how much the CH players have left in the tank before their gigantic mission next Saturday against the champions.

Sudarashana Muthuthanthri was given two yellow cards by Referee Priyantha Gunaratne. His appearance against Kandy will be decided after an inquiry.