Lakshitha Ranasinghe scores fifth ton

Lakshitha Rasanjana skipper of Nalanda College scored his fifth century of the season in the Singer Trophy Under 19 inter-schools cricket tournament yesterday.Avishka Perera scored 169 off 149 balls with 2 fours and 3 sixes and Rasanjana 111 off 104 balls with 16 fours and 2 sixes. Rasanjana and Perera shared a 201 runs partnership for the third wicket against Dharmasoka College Ambalangoda.

Tissa Central College Kalutara beat Royal College Panadura by an innings and 151 runs, Vidyaloka College Galle beat Welapura MV Kalutara by an innings and 83 runs, Henegama Central College beat Galahitiyawa Central College by 6 runs and St. Joseph’s College Negombo beat Defence Services School Colombo by 124 runs. All the other matches were drawn.

RESULTS:

*At Ananda Mawatha: Match drawn.

Ananda: 254 and 107/5 decl. in 19 overs (Kanishka Ranthilakage 48, Kamesh Nirmal 25. Pasindu Thennakoon 3/47)

St. Anne’s Kurunegala: 165 (70/4 o/n) in 62 overs (Lasith Warnakulasooriya 31, Muiz Raseel 29, Preshan Piythilake 24, Janindu Jayawardane 5/32, Saviru Bandara 2/26, Dasun Tharuka 2/48) and 76/3 in 38 overs (Rishika Perera 51 n.o., Saviru Bandara 2/17)

*At Pallekele: Match drawn.

Kingswood: 235;

Isipathana: 262 in 90.2 overs (Leshan Amarasinghe 72, Ashen Gunawardane 66, Yasiru Kathiriachchi 41, Mandeepa Gunasekara 22, Devinda Dissanayake 4/35, Harshana Wickramasinghe 3/40, Deegayu Bandara 2/51)

*At Kalutara: Tissa Central Kalutara won by inns & 151 runs.

Royal Panadura: 110 and 46 in 17.2 overs (Kosala Ravindu 5/12, Rohan Sanjaya 4/18)

Tissa Central Kalutara: 307/6 decl. (268/4 o/n) in 77.4 overs (Ramesh Madusanka 129, Kosala Ravindu 87, Janith Lakruwan 36, Michel Shashmika 22, Krishantha Madushanka 3/46, Lakindu Chanchala 2/78)

*At Kalutara: Vidyaloka Galle won by inns & 83 runs.

Vidyaloka: 234;

Welapura MV Kalutara: 56 and 95 (11/2 o/n) in 40.4 overs (Vimukthi Madushanka 59 n.o., Maleesha Sahan 25, Nadeera Ishan 6/43, Seneth Praveen 3/10)

*At Wennappuwa: St. Joseph’s Negombo won by 124 runs.

St. Joseph’s: 166 and 216 (15/0 o/n) in 58.5 overs (Kavindu Demtiha 75, Aloka Lakshan 43, Martin Foseka 28, Hasitha Nawanjana 6/64, Vinod Geethanjana 2/12, Uvindu Anjana 2/80)

Defence Services School Colombo: 148 and 110 in 26.4 overs (Aryan Achintha 25, Uvindu Anjana 22, Sithum Induwara 20, Aloka Lakshan 6/42, Bryan Fonseka 2/03, Malith Kavinda 2/36)

*At Henegama: Henegama Central won by 6 runs.

Henegama Central: 94 and 174 (103/5 o/n) in 53 overs (Samith Wijenayake 54, Janith Maduwantha 28, Yasith Rashmika 3/20, Sandaruwan Chinthaka 3/64, Buddika Kamesh 2/32)

Galahitiyawa Central: 146 and 116 in 26.3 overs (Isuru Tharaka 37, Pramith Darshana 3/29, Shehan Lakshan 2/6, Janith Madhuwantha 2/34, Samith Wijenayake 2/38)

DAY ONE SCORES

* At Campbell Place: Nalanda: 329/8 decl. in 56.4 overs (Avishka Perera 169, Lakshitha Rasanjana 111, Kavindu Nadeeshan 4/113, Aroshana de Zoysa 2/67)

Dharmasoka Ambalangoda: 92 in 21.5 overs (Aroshana de Zoysa 54, Hasitha Imanthka 25, Lakshitha Rasanjana 5/18, Chamindu Wijesinghe 4/34) and 59/3 at close in 11 overs (Minuka Dilshan 27 n.o., Chamidu Wijesinghe 2/17)

* At Bandarawela: S.Thomas’ Bandarawela: 224 in 75.4 overs (Thevin Amarasinghe 68, Mohomed Milshad 31, Shanith Geeth 29, Dinuka Palanchigedara 25, Pramuda Sachintha 4/43 Lakshan Shalinda 3/61)

Bandarawela Central: 120/4 at close in 36 overs (Ruchira Wijesundara 37 n.o., Janisha Hansaka 31, Shalith Basnayake 2/20) -