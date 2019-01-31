Manuka Oval to host Test match in 2018-19

The Manuka Oval in Canberra has had some fine cricket played over the years. In about three years’ time, the Manuka Oval will become the 10th Test venue for the Australian cricket team. Cricket Australia confirmed today that the nation’s capital would host its first Test when Sri Lanka tour for the 2018-19 season, with the exact details to be announced at a later date.

However, due to the fact that the Manuka Oval will be hosting the match, it is expected that Tasmania will lose the Test match that was originally expected to have been played at the venue.“Over several years, Canberra has demonstrated a strong appetite for international cricket, with consistently strong crowds coming to Manuka Oval for one-day international matches,” said Cricket Australia Chief Executive Officer James Sutherland.

“Today’s announcement recognises the continued growth of the sport not only in the ACT but the wider region and is a testament to the effort being placed on participation in the Territory with more than 32,000 playing cricket last season and this season on track for further increases.The Canberra venue will also host the ODI that is to be played between Australia and New Zealand as a part of the Chappell-Hadlee series. The venue has also hosted matches in the 2015 World Cup previously.

“Part of our charter is to showcase the game to as many cricket fans around the nation to encourage growth, and with more than one million people living in the ACT and Southern NSW region, we believe there is a great advantage in Canberra hosting a Test match.”

“The ACT Government has invested significantly in Manuka Oval in recent years to ensure that the venue was well placed to host test match cricket,” said ACT Government Chief Minister, Andrew Barr.“Today’s announcement is a big win for cricket fans in the Canberra region and for the city more broadly.“I want to thank Cricket Australia for having the vision to bring a Test match to Canberra and I look forward to working with them on ensuring the game is an outstanding success.”

“Not at all,” he said. “We’re always juggling the program and we’re committed to sharing content around the country.“Not just the type of content but, as demonstrated by this decision for South Africa to play the second Test match at Blundstone Arena, to share the various touring parties around the country as well.“We’ve had some extensive discussions with Cricket Tasmania over the course of the planning sessions we’ve had for this program and we’ve been able to provide some certainty for Cricket Tasmania and the Tasmanian cricket community over the next three years.

“There’ll be a Test match against South Africa this year, next year and the year after (will be) limited overs content.“2017(-18) is an Ashes year so I’d be expecting England to play a one-day match or a Twenty20 match at Blundstone Arena. And then probably looking a bit further ahead to 18-19, we’ll get there with arrangements with visiting teams.”

“We have worked very closely with Cricket Tasmania to provide some certainty over match content for the coming years, which we hope will grow interest and demand for attending international matches at Blundstone Arena, which is now a truly world-class venue,” Sutherland said.“This year’s match between Australia and South Africa presents a great opportunity for Tasmanian cricket fans to see two of the world’s great teams in action. We know how much Tasmanian’s love their cricket and we hope to see them in full force for this great fixture.“This is a vital match for Australia and we know that the team will want to see a big turnout from Tasmanians to support them.”