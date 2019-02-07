Sri Lanka bags 105 medals at Indian Veterans’ meet

Sri Lankan Mercantile Athletic Association athletes who participated at the 39th Indian Veterans Athletic Championship performed well to bag 105 medals including 45 gold, 32 silver and 28 bronze. The Lankan squad returned to the country yesterday.

Over 3000 Indian athletes from all states took part at the meet held at the Nashik grounds in Maharashtra State. It was a remarkable achievement by the 35-member Lankan team captained by Waruna Udawatta. Basil Silva was the team manager with Dhanushka Jayawardena as his assistant.

The Lankan squad was facilitated by Ragama Travelmo company during the tour. Mercantile Athletic Association officials including president Prasanna Indika, Senior consultant Sydney Ratnayaka welcomed the Lankan team on their arrival to the country.