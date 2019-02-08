Navy wins big at 3rd stage of Sharp Shooter Championship

During the tournament the Navy shooters’ performances were quite prominent over the rest of the contestants and they bagged a large number of medals awarded for various events. Women Petty Officer WMR Kumari won 02 gold medals by securing the overall championship in the open division event and winning the 1st place in open division ladies category.
Similarly, Radio Electrician Mate KPGD Dhanushka bagged the gold medal, winning the 1st place in the standard division event. The rest of the Navy contestants also brought much credit by securing a tally of medals in the following events.
Standard Division Overall IPSC President
Radio Electrician Mate KPGD Danushka Gold Medal
Standard Division ‘Man Vs Man’ Shoot off
Radio Electrician Mate KPGD Danushka Gold Medal
Bianchi Plate Shoot Standard Division
Radio Electrician Mate KPGD Danushka Gold Medal
Bianchi Plate Shoot Production Division
Leading Seaman RDS Premashantha Bronze Medal
Open Division ‘Man Vs Man’ Shoot off
Stores Assistant KMCB Kulathunga Gold Medal
Bianchi Plate Shoot Open Division
Stores Assistant KMCB Kulathunga Bronze Medal
Open Division Overall
Stores Assistant KMCB Kulathunga Silver Medal
Abel Seaman RLG Madushanka Bronze Medal
Standard Division Overall
Leading Seaman BMPL Dayananda Silver Medal
Leading Seaman PWAT Pradeep Bronze Medal
Production Division ‘Man Vs Man’ Shoot off
Petty Officer WMJC Weerasinghe Gold Medal
Bianchi Plate Shoot Open Division
Able Seaman WAD Chathuranga Gold Medal
Able Patrolman EKCU Kumara Silver Medal
Open Division Overall Champion IPSC President
Women Petty Officer WMR Kumari Gold Medal
Open Division Ladies Category Champion President
Women Petty Officer WMR Kumari Gold Medal
Open Division Ladies Champion
Women Petty Officer WMR Kumari Gold Medal
Open Division Overall Champion
Women Petty Officer WMR Kumari Gold Medal
Open Davison Range Officer Category
Women Petty Officer US Rodrigo Gold Medal
Open Division Ladies Category
Women Petty Officer US Rodrigo Silver Medal