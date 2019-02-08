Navy wins big at 3rd stage of Sharp Shooter Championship

The 3rd stage of Sharp Shooter Championship organized by Hill Country Sport Shooting Club held from 31st January to 03rd February 2019 at the Hill Country Shooting Club firing range in Hanthana, Kandy. The tournament which is equal to an international shooting event of third tier was held with the participation of over 200 shooters of the armed forces and renowned clubs in the country. The prize awarding ceremony of the tournament was held under the patronage of Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police , Mr. SM Wickramasinghe at the club’s firing range on 03rd February.

During the tournament the Navy shooters’ performances were quite prominent over the rest of the contestants and they bagged a large number of medals awarded for various events. Women Petty Officer WMR Kumari won 02 gold medals by securing the overall championship in the open division event and winning the 1st place in open division ladies category.

Similarly, Radio Electrician Mate KPGD Dhanushka bagged the gold medal, winning the 1st place in the standard division event. The rest of the Navy contestants also brought much credit by securing a tally of medals in the following events.

Standard Division Overall IPSC President

Radio Electrician Mate KPGD Danushka Gold Medal

Standard Division ‘Man Vs Man’ Shoot off

Radio Electrician Mate KPGD Danushka Gold Medal

Bianchi Plate Shoot Standard Division

Radio Electrician Mate KPGD Danushka Gold Medal

Bianchi Plate Shoot Production Division

Leading Seaman RDS Premashantha Bronze Medal

Open Division ‘Man Vs Man’ Shoot off

Stores Assistant KMCB Kulathunga Gold Medal

Bianchi Plate Shoot Open Division

Stores Assistant KMCB Kulathunga Bronze Medal

Open Division Overall

Stores Assistant KMCB Kulathunga Silver Medal

Abel Seaman RLG Madushanka Bronze Medal

Standard Division Overall

Leading Seaman BMPL Dayananda Silver Medal

Leading Seaman PWAT Pradeep Bronze Medal

Production Division ‘Man Vs Man’ Shoot off

Petty Officer WMJC Weerasinghe Gold Medal

Bianchi Plate Shoot Open Division

Able Seaman WAD Chathuranga Gold Medal

Able Patrolman EKCU Kumara Silver Medal

Open Division Overall Champion IPSC President

Women Petty Officer WMR Kumari Gold Medal

Open Division Ladies Category Champion President

Women Petty Officer WMR Kumari Gold Medal

Open Division Ladies Champion

Women Petty Officer WMR Kumari Gold Medal

Open Division Overall Champion

Women Petty Officer WMR Kumari Gold Medal

Open Davison Range Officer Category

Women Petty Officer US Rodrigo Gold Medal

Open Division Ladies Category

Women Petty Officer US Rodrigo Silver Medal