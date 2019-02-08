February 08, 2019

    February 08, 2019
    Navy wins big at 3rd stage of Sharp Shooter Championship

    The 3rd stage of Sharp Shooter Championship organized by Hill Country Sport Shooting Club held from 31st January to 03rd February 2019 at the Hill Country Shooting Club firing range in Hanthana, Kandy. The tournament which is equal to an international shooting event of third tier was held with the participation of over 200 shooters of the armed forces and renowned clubs in the country. The prize awarding ceremony of the tournament was held under the patronage of Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police , Mr. SM Wickramasinghe at the club’s firing range on 03rd February.

    During the tournament the Navy shooters’ performances were quite prominent over the rest of the contestants and they bagged a large number of medals awarded for various events. Women Petty Officer WMR Kumari won 02 gold medals by securing the overall championship in the open division event and winning the 1st place in open division ladies category.

    Similarly, Radio Electrician Mate KPGD Dhanushka bagged the gold medal, winning the 1st place in the standard division event. The rest of the Navy contestants also brought much credit by securing a tally of medals in the following events.

    Standard Division Overall IPSC President

    Radio Electrician Mate       KPGD Danushka                  Gold Medal

    Standard Division ‘Man Vs Man’ Shoot off

    Radio Electrician Mate       KPGD Danushka                  Gold Medal

    Bianchi Plate Shoot Standard Division

    Radio Electrician Mate         KPGD Danushka                Gold Medal

    Bianchi Plate Shoot Production Division

    Leading Seaman                   RDS Premashantha              Bronze Medal

    Open Division ‘Man Vs Man’ Shoot off

    Stores Assistant                    KMCB Kulathunga              Gold Medal

     Bianchi Plate Shoot Open Division

    Stores Assistant                    KMCB Kulathunga              Bronze Medal

    Open Division Overall

    Stores Assistant                    KMCB Kulathunga              Silver Medal

    Abel Seaman                         RLG Madushanka                Bronze Medal

    Standard Division Overall

    Leading Seaman                   BMPL Dayananda                Silver Medal

    Leading Seaman                   PWAT Pradeep                     Bronze Medal

    Production Division ‘Man Vs Man’ Shoot off

    Petty Officer                         WMJC Weerasinghe            Gold Medal

    Bianchi Plate Shoot Open Division

    Able Seaman                         WAD Chathuranga               Gold Medal

    Able Patrolman                     EKCU Kumara                      Silver Medal

    Open Division Overall Champion IPSC President

    Women Petty Officer           WMR Kumari                       Gold Medal

    Open Division Ladies Category Champion President

    Women Petty Officer           WMR Kumari                       Gold Medal

    Open Division Ladies Champion

    Women Petty Officer           WMR Kumari                       Gold Medal

    Open Division Overall Champion

    Women Petty Officer           WMR Kumari                       Gold Medal

    Open Davison Range Officer Category

    Women Petty Officer           US Rodrigo                            Gold Medal

    Open Division Ladies Category

    Women Petty Officer           US Rodrigo                            Silver Medal

