With the growing success as a surfing destination, Sri Lanka has received the opportunity to host the World’s most accomplished surfers in a World Qualifying Series competition in June at Arugam Bay.This exciting opportunity is a perfect showcase for the growing world of surfing in Sri Lanka and would strengthen its place as a first-class surf tourism destination.

For many years’ surfers have travelled from far to experience the magical waves of Arugam Bay and now it may present itself on the world stage of competition surfing.The World Surf League is the home of professional surfing. World Qualifying Series events are given Star Ratings and this particular event would be a 6-star event, the highest rating in this series, up with the Hawaiian events and attracting the very best of professional surfing’s top performers.