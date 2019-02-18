Kusal Perera jump 58 spots in ICC Test rankings

Sri Lanka middle-order batsman Kusal Perera has jumped 58 spots in the latest ICC Test rankings to occupy the 40th spot for batsmen following his heroics in the Durban Test.Perera smashed an unbeaten 153 and batted alongside last-man Vishwa Fernando to add 78 runs for the final wicket stand and pull off a miraculous win that helped the island nation take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Perera, who was ranked 98th before the start of the first Test, chipped in with a vital half-century in the first innings as well.South African duo of Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock entered the top 10 rankings for batsmen after making significant contributions in their side's narrow loss.

While de Kock registered two fifties in the game to jump four places and reach the eighth spot, du Plessis entered the top 10 for the first time in his career after scoring 35 and 90 in the two innings. Du Plessis now occupies the 10th spot alongside Sri Lankan opener Dimuth Karunaratne. Indian skipper Virat Kohli continues to occupy the top spot.