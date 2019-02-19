ICC clears Dananjaya’s bowling action



Dananjaya’s remodeled bowling action was assessed in Chennai on 2 February, where it was revealed that the amount of elbow extension for all his deliveries was within the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted under the ICC Illegal Bowling Regulations.

Match Officials are still at liberty to report Dananjaya if they believe he is displaying a suspect action and not reproducing the legal action from the assessment. To assist the Match Officials, they will be provided with images and video footage of the bowler’s remodeled legal bowling action.

Dananjaya was suspended from bowling after being reported during the first Test against England in Galle from 6-10 November and subsequently underwent an independent assessment of his bowling action in Brisbane on 23 November, following which he was barred from bowling in international cricket.