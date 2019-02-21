Pathana not at their best, but yet determined

With just one win for the season against Lumbini College, Colombo, Isipathana College will certainly not go out as favourites by any stretch of imagination against traditional rivals Thurstan College in the 56th Battle of the Brothers 2019 cricket encounter starting at the SSC grounds tomorrow but nevertheless will be determined to put up a good performance worthy of the occasion.

Isipathana’s last win came in 1999 under the captaincy of Krishantha Jayawardena when they won by seven wickets, but on current form they don’t look capable of emulating that performance against a strong Thurstan side.In the number of wins for the series Pathana trail their rivals by one 4 wins to 5.

The team is led by third year coloursman and left arm spinner Madushika Samarawickrama who has bagged 60 wickets in the season so far, while Leshan Amarasinghe, the vice-captain has scored 350 runs with two fifties and is the wicket-keeper of the team.However if Isipathana is to make an impact in the match they will need their key all-rounder Ravindu Ratnayake to fire on all cylinders. He has accumulated 750 runs and has impressed with the ball as well claiming 40 wickets with a best return of 5 for 29. His highest is 113 which went a long way towards achieving their solitary win against Lumbini College, Colombo. He also has five half centuries under his belt.

Thevindu Dickwella (476) and Ashen Gunawardena (457) have been the backbone of the Isipathana batting with support from Savindu Uthsara, Kaliq Amath and skipper Madushika Sandaruwan who have all passed the 200-run mark. They will be expected to chip in with useful contributions.Isipathana’s bowling will be in the hands of skipper Samarawickrama who has taken five wickets in an innings on two occasions with 6 for 14 being as best.