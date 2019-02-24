Thurstan triumph by 10 wickets

The Thurstan College squad comprising Sandaru Dias (captain), Ayesh Harshana (vice-captain), Bavantha Jayasinghe, Yohan Liyanage, Ranesh Silva, Jayavihan Mahavithana, Shalaka Bandara, Pruthuvi Tharukshaya, Sanath Nandina, Avishka Kaushalya, Anju Karunanayake, Prasanna Pushpakumara, Nimesh Perera, Rashika Hiripitiya, Udith Wickramaarachchi, Dhasun Jayawardena, and Nulaksha Malith pose with their trophy after beating Isipathana College

The Thurstan College squad comprising Sandaru Dias (captain), Ayesh Harshana (vice-captain), Bavantha Jayasinghe, Yohan Liyanage, Ranesh Silva, Jayavihan Mahavithana, Shalaka Bandara, Pruthuvi Tharukshaya, Sanath Nandina, Avishka Kaushalya, Anju Karunanayake, Prasanna Pushpakumara, Nimesh Perera, Rashika Hiripitiya, Udith Wickramaarachchi, Dhasun Jayawardena, and Nulaksha Malith pose with their trophy after beating Isipathana College

Isipathana College batsman Ravindu Ratnayake plays a shot in their big match against Thurstan College which ended in a draw at the SSC ground yesterday (Picture by Thilak Perera)

Thurstan skipper Sandaru Dias and Ranesh Silva came up with match winning performance with ball and bat respectively to steer Thurstan to a 10-wicket victory over Isipathana in their 56th Battle of the Brothers cricket encounter that concluded at the SSC ground yesterday.

Thurstan won after 27 years having last triumphed in 1992 under the captaincy of Mackenzie Perera.

Ranesh Silva finished with a magnificent batting display scoring an unbeaten century on the first day. Skipper Sandaru Dias who captured six wickets in the Isipathana second innings claimed a match-bag of 10 wickets for Thurstan.

Right arm medium pacer Bavantha Jayasinghe claimed 5 wickets for 37 and helped Thurstan to a strong position at the end of first day’s play. Sent in to bat first Isipathana were bundled out for 169 in 57.1 overs. Only Tharindu Dickwella 40 and Savindu Uthsara 30 offered any resistance. Thurstan in reply scored 276 with Ranesh Silva unbeaten on 109 and Anju Karunanayake scoring 70 runs.

In the second innings Isipathana were restricted to 144. Only Ravindu Ratnayake (49 n.o.) and Thevindu Damsara (39) made useful contributions.

Thustan reached the target of 37 runs at the end of fifth over with 10 wickets in hand.

Scores:

Isipathana College: 169 (Thevindu Dickwella 40, Savindu Uthsara 30, Isuru Sandamal 26, Ravindu Ratnayake 20, Bawantha Jayasinghe 5/37, Sandaru Dias 4/41) and 144 (Ravindu Ratnayake 49 n.o., Thevindu Damsara 39, Mandeepa Gunasekara 23, Sandaru Dias 6/54)

Thurstan College: 276 (Ranesh Silva 109 n.o., Anju Karunanayake 70, Ravindu Ratnayake 3/34, Dinath Dissanayake 2/37, Kalik Amath 2/43) and 38/0