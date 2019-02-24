LANKAN STUDENTS IN RUSSIA PERFORM AT THE SRI LANKAN CULTURAL WEEK

15 February 2019 was the final day of Sri Lankan Cultural Week, organized by the Sri Lankan students at the Peoples’ Friendship University in Russia (RUDN) with the support and guidance of the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Moscow. During the whole event, Sri Lankan products were exhibited, displaying Sri Lanka’s scenic beauty, and its cultural values.

In the evening of that sunny winter day, concert “Journeying through Serendib” was held to mark the closing of the Sri Lankan Cultural Week, and Sri Lankan students, who are studying in Russia, demonstrated the country’s traditional national performances.

During the concert, Sri Lankan undergraduate and postgraduate students of RUDN and other universities in Russia presented traditional and modern dancing numbers, and sang some songs. One of the most fascinating performances of the event was a Sinhala song sung by five Russian students who study Sinhala language as a main Subject of their degree programme at the Moscow State University.

Group Captain Channna Dissanayake, Counsellor and Defence Attaché of the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Moscow, participated at the event, representing H. E. Dr. Dayan Jayatilleka, Ambassador of Sri Lanka, along with other officials of the Embassy. Addressing the gathering, Group Captain Dissanayake commended everyone, who contributed to making the Sri Lankan Cultural Week a success, and highlighted the importance of organizing such events.

Officials of the RUDN university, including Alexander Dmitrievich Gladush, the Vice Chancellor for student affairs, Sri Lankan and Russian students, as well as students of other nationalities at the RUDN, and Sri Lankan community in Moscow enjoyed the colorful concert “Journeying through Serendib,” which was the final master stroke for the Cultural Week of Sri Lanka in one of the most popular Universities in Russia.