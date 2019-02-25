‘Green Book’ steals best picture Oscar, Colman and Malek are best actors

Reuters – Road trip movie “Green Book” won best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, while Mexico’s Alfonso Cuaron was chosen as best director for his sentimental film “Roma.” In an upset, Britain’s Olivia Colman got the best actress Oscar for “The Favourite,” beating presumed front-runner Glenn Close, who starred in “The Wife.”

Rami Malek won for his role as late frontman Freddie Mercury in 21st Century Fox musical “Bohemian Rhapsody.” The film won three other Academy Awards.“Roma,” the black-and-white Netflix film in Spanish and the indigenous Mixtec language, won two other Oscars, including foreign language film – a first for Mexico. But it was denied what could have been the first best picture Oscar for a streaming service.

“Green Book,” from Universal Pictures took two other Oscars – for best original screenplay and supporting actor Mahershala Ali, who played a black pianist touring the segregated U.S. South in the 1960s.The Academy Awards ceremony was held without a host for the first time since 1989 and instead was filled with powerhouse music performances. They included an emotional duet by Lady Gaga and her “A Star is Born” director Bradley Cooper of their original song nominee “Shallow,” which brought Gaga her first Oscar.

British band Queen got the Academy Awards ceremony off to a rousing start with a performance of their hit songs “We Are the Champions” and “We Will Rock You” that brought the A-list crowd to its feet.Regina King won her first Oscar for her supporting role as a mother fighting for justice in “If Beale Street Could Talk.”

Here is the complete list of all the winners of the 91st Academy Awards held at Dolby Theatre, LA.

Best Picture - Green Book

Best Actor in a Leading Role - Rami Malek for Bohemian Rhapsody

Best Actress in a Leading Role - Olivia Colman for The Favourite

Best Directing - Alfonso Cuarón for Roma

Best Supporting Actor - Mahershala Ali for Green Book

Best Supporting Actress - Regina King for If Beale Street Could Talk.

Best Original Score - Ludwig Goransson for Black Panther

Best Original Song - Lady Gaga, Mike Ronson, Anthony Rossomondo and Andrew Wyatt for A Star Is Born

Best Adapted Screenplay- Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee for Blackkklansman

Original Screenplay - Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly for Green Book

Best Live Action Short - Skin

Best Visual Effects - Paul Lambert, Ian Hunter, Tristan Myles and J.D. Schwalm for First Man

Best Animated Short - Domee Shi and Becky Neiman-Cobb for Bao

Best Documentary Short - Rayka Zehtabchi and Melissa Berton for Period. End of Sentence

Best Animated Feature - Spiderman: Into the Spider Verse

Best Film Editing - John Ottman for Bohemian Rhapsody

Best Foreign Language - Roma

Best Cinematography - Alfonso Cuarón for Roma

Best Sound Editing - John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone for Bohemian Rhapsody

Best Sound Mixing - Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and John Casali for Bohemian Rhapsody

Makeup & Hairstyling - Vice

Best Costume Design - Ruth Carter for Black Panther

Best Production Design - Hannah Beachler (Production Design); Jay Hart (Set Decoration) for Black Panther

Best Documentary Feature - Free Solo