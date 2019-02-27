Minister urges quality training for prospective seafarers

On the invitation of Capt. Ajith Peiris, the Executive Chairman of Ceyline Group and Chairman/President of CINEC Campus, Minister of Ports and Maritime Affairs Sagala Ratnayaka visited the campus premises on February 6, 2019.

Addressing the audience, the Minister emphasized the importance of quality training for prospective seafarers and other professionals that would pave the way for Sri Lankan youth to secure productive employment opportunities both in Sri Lanka and abroad. He pledged the government’s support for this worthy cause.

Having been received by Capt. Ajith Peiris, the Minister was accorded a ceremonial Officer Cadet Guard of honour and received the salute of an impressive march past. Ratnayaka was then conducted on a guided tour of the campus visiting Engineering/Electrical work shops, ship and aircraft in campus, simulators of navigational bridge and ship handling, engine room, fire-fighting and high voltage.

The Minister had a brief discussion with the directors and senior management of CINEC at the boardroom and then followed to the auditorium for the Minister’s formal address to the directors, senior management and staff, officer cadets and trainee seafarers. Here Capt. Peiris gave a brief account of the CINEC journey of almost three decades and its contribution to higher education and diversified industries, locally and globally.