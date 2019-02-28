Japanese Cultural Fair 2019 with martial arts, music shows on Saturday

The Embassy of Japan in Sri Lanka, in collaboration with the Japanese Solidarity Association and the Japanese Commerce and Industry Association in Sri Lanka, will present Japanese Cultural Fair 2019 at Arcade, Independence Square Colombo-07 on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 4:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.The Fair will contain three separate programs as follows:The 25th Bunka Award 2019 Presentation Ceremony Five artists of prominent cultural achievements will be decorated with prestigious Bunka (Cultural) Awards. The award winners include a film director, a choreographer, a graphic designer, a visual artist and a kyandian dancer who have contributed greatly in the promotion of culture and arts in Sri Lanka. This Award was established in 1993 by the Japan Sri Lanka Friendship Cultural Fund, which has been enhancing the friendship between Sri Lanka and Japan through facilitating mutual understanding of respective culture and arts.

Japanese Cultural Show (Martial Arts & Music & Cosplay Show) The show will aim at blending the Japanese traditional arts and pop arts in perfect harmony. While the practitioners of martial arts, such as Karate, Sumo, Aikido and Judo, will observe the rituals of rigid "kata (forms)" with the utmost sublimity, pop artists, represented by cosplayers, will perform in the costumes of famous animation characters to the lively J-pop music played by Sri Lankan musicians.

Japanese Film Screening (Animation Film "Spirited Away-Sen to Chihiro no Kamikakushi") Multiple award winning film "Spirited Away (Sen to Chihiro no Kamikakushi)", presented by Studio Ghibli, will be screened for the first time in Sri Lanka. This all-time popular film will invite the audience to the mysterious and surrealistic world of Japanese animation. The film will be screened in Japanese language with English subtitle.

Japanese Cultural Fair 2019 is entrance free and is open to all. Seats available on first-come-first-served basis. The venue is in the open air.