Japanese Cultural Fair 2019 with martial arts, music shows on Saturday

Japanese Cultural Show (Martial Arts & Music & Cosplay Show) The show will aim at blending the Japanese traditional arts and pop arts in perfect harmony. While the practitioners of martial arts, such as Karate, Sumo, Aikido and Judo, will observe the rituals of rigid "kata (forms)" with the utmost sublimity, pop artists, represented by cosplayers, will perform in the costumes of famous animation characters to the lively J-pop music played by Sri Lankan musicians.
Japanese Film Screening (Animation Film "Spirited Away-Sen to Chihiro no Kamikakushi") Multiple award winning film "Spirited Away (Sen to Chihiro no Kamikakushi)", presented by Studio Ghibli, will be screened for the first time in Sri Lanka. This all-time popular film will invite the audience to the mysterious and surrealistic world of Japanese animation. The film will be screened in Japanese language with English subtitle.
Japanese Cultural Fair 2019 is entrance free and is open to all. Seats available on first-come-first-served basis. The venue is in the open air.