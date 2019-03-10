Sri Lanka bowl, bring in Isuru Udana and Kamindu Mendis

Toss Sri Lanka elected to bowl v South AfricaKamindu Mendis, the 20-year-old ambidextrous allrounder, made his ODI debut for Sri Lanka, who won the toss and chose to bowl first in the third ODI at Kingsmead. Both teams made two changes apiece to their XI. South Africa beefed up their spin attack by bringing in left-arm wristspinner Tabraiz Shamsi in place of fast bowler Anrich Nortje, and also switched their allrounders, replacing a misfiring Wiaan Mulder with Dwaine.

For Sri Lanka, meanwhile, Dhananjaya de Silva has made way for Kamindu, while seamer Vishwa Fernando has been replaced by the more experienced Isuru Udana, who also offers explosive lower-order batting.Sri Lanka must win this game to stay alive in the series, after having lost the first two ODIs. That is if it doesn't rain. The forecast for Durban is showers through the course of the day.

South Africa: 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 Reeza Hendricks, 3 Faf du Plessis (capt.), 4 Rassie van der Dussen, 5 Dwaine Pretorius, 6 David Miller, 7 Andile Phehlukwayo, 8 Kagiso Rabada, 9 Tabraiz Shamsi, 10 Lungi Ngidi, 11 Imran Tahir

Sri Lanka: 1 Niroshan Dickwella (wk), 2 Avishka Fernando, 3 Kusal Perera, 4 Oshada Fernando, 5 Kusal Mendis, 6 Kamindu Mendis, 7 Thisara Perera, 8 Akila Dananjaya, 9 Lasith Malinga (capt.), 10 Kasun Rajitha, 11 Isuru Udana