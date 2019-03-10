Sri Lanka bowl, bring in Isuru Udana and Kamindu Mendis

For Sri Lanka, meanwhile, Dhananjaya de Silva has made way for Kamindu, while seamer Vishwa Fernando has been replaced by the more experienced Isuru Udana, who also offers explosive lower-order batting.Sri Lanka must win this game to stay alive in the series, after having lost the first two ODIs. That is if it doesn't rain. The forecast for Durban is showers through the course of the day.
South Africa: 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 Reeza Hendricks, 3 Faf du Plessis (capt.), 4 Rassie van der Dussen, 5 Dwaine Pretorius, 6 David Miller, 7 Andile Phehlukwayo, 8 Kagiso Rabada, 9 Tabraiz Shamsi, 10 Lungi Ngidi, 11 Imran Tahir
Sri Lanka: 1 Niroshan Dickwella (wk), 2 Avishka Fernando, 3 Kusal Perera, 4 Oshada Fernando, 5 Kusal Mendis, 6 Kamindu Mendis, 7 Thisara Perera, 8 Akila Dananjaya, 9 Lasith Malinga (capt.), 10 Kasun Rajitha, 11 Isuru Udana