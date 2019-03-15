Lakmal, Vandersay recalled for SA T20I series

Sri Lanka have recalled leg-spinner Jeffrey Vandersay, fast bowlers Suranga Lakmal and Asitha Fernando and batsman Sadeera Samarawickrama for the three-match T20 international series against South Africa starting at Cape Town on March 19.

Lakmal’s selection although a bit of a surprise is seen as a move to include him in the World Cup squad. He played a crucial role in Sri Lanka’s 2-0 win in the Test series in South Africa but was rested for the five-match ODI series.

Chairman of selectors Ashantha de Mel has hinted that his committee was keen to have Lakmal in the World Cup squad because he is a wicket-taking bowler. The Lankan bowling line-up is struggling at present in the middle overs where they have been unsuccessful in taking wickets that has resulted in opposing sides running up big totals. Lakmal has not figured in an ODI since September last year.

Vandersay has been off the radar since October 2017 due to various factors concerning indiscipline and injuries, but is considered a bright prospect in the limited-over game as he is a wrist spinner.

Batsmen Avishka Fernando, Priyamal Perera and Angelo Perera, members of the ODI team have been retained in the T20 squad, however there is no room for batsman Oshada Fernando who impressed in the Test series against South Africa and was retained in the ODI squad.

All-rounder Dasun Shanaka, considered a one-day specialist has been dropped and so has former T20I captain Dinesh Chandimal despite his recent good form in the SLC T20 and ongoing limited-overs tournament where he has made centuries in both formats.

Angelo Mathews, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dushmantha Chameera and Kusal Perera were not considered for selection as they are yet to fully recover from their injuries.

Lasith Malinga will continue with the captaincy for the T20I series.

SRI LANKA T20I SQUAD: Lasith Malinga (captain), Niroshan Dickwella (vice-captain), Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Priyamal Perera, Thisara Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Isuru Udana, Asitha Fernando, Akila Dananjaya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lakshan Sandakan.