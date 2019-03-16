Mahinda take honours on day one

Mahinda College took full honours on day one of the 114th Lovers Quarrel between Richmond College and Mahinda College which commenced at the Galle International Cricket Stadiumyesterday.Mahinda who were restricted to a first innings score of 197 had Richmond reeling at 99/6 at stumps

Invited to bat first Mahinda got off to a good start with openers Navod Paranavithana and Kawshitha Kodituwakku putting on 58 runs for the first wicket. But the Richmond bowlers managed to restrict the experienced Mahinda team to 197. Dilum Sudeera 5/49, Sandun Mendis

3/53 and Dimuth Sandaruwan 2/33 shared the wickets. Nipun Malinga topped the score card with 44.Skipper Vinura Dulsara made best use of seven bowlers and had Richmond in dire straits at 56/6 but Sandun Mendis and Vimud Sapnaka batted doggedly to take the score to 99/6 at stumps and avert the follow on

MAHINDA 1ST INNINGS

Navod Paranavithana lbw b Sandun Mendis 26 Kawsitha Kodituwakku c Kavindu b Dilum Sudeera 36 Dhanuja Induwara lbw b Dilum Sudeera 09 Hansika Welihinda c Vinuja b Sandun Mendis 00 Nipun Malinga b Sandun Mendis 44 Vinura Dulsara c Thaveesha b Dimuth Sandaruwan 27 Ashen Kandambi b Dilum Sudeera 16 Kushan Madusha c Thaveesha b Dilum Sudeera 03 Pasan Pethangoda c Dilum b Dimuth Sandaruwan 11 Kushan Randeepa c Thaveesha b Dilum Sudeera 05 Subanu Rajapaksa not out 08 Extras (3b, 7lb, 3nb, 0wd) 12

TOTAL (In 63.3 overs) 197

Fall of Wickets 1-58(Navod), 2-72 (Kawsitha), 3-73(Hansika), 4-77(Dhanuja), 5-129(Nipun), 6-151(Ashen), 7-157(Kushann M), 8-183(Vinura), 9-184(Pasan) 10-197 (Kushan R)

BOWLING: Amshi de Silva 05-00-34-0 Kapila Nethsara 05-00-19-0 Sandun Mendis 18-03-53-3 Dilum Sudeera 23.3-05-49-5 Dimuth Sandaruwan 12-03-33-2

RICHMOND 1ST INNINGS

Adithya Siriwardena stVinura b Kushan Madusha 20 Vinuja Kiriella b Kaveesha Maliyawadu 06 Bhanuka Manohara lbw b Ashen Kandambi 13 Thaveesha Abhishek st Vinura b Kushan Madusha 06 Dimuth Sandaruwan b Kushan Madusha 01 Dilum Sudeera c Vinura b Ashen Kandambi 00 Sandun Mendis not out 20 Vimud Sapnaka not out 18 Extras (7b, 2lb, 2nb, 4wd)15 TOTAL (for six wickets in 33 overs) 99

Fall of wickets- 1-34(Vinuja), 2-39(Adithya), 3-49(Thaveesha), -56(Dimuth), 5-56(Dilum), 6-56(Bhanuka)

BOWLING: Nipun Malinga06-01-20-0 Pasan Pethangoda 4.5-00-21-0 Kaveesha Maliyawadu 05-01-13-1 Navod Paranavithana 04-02-06-0 Kushan Madusha 6.1-03-15-3 Subanu Rajapaksa 05-03-07-0 Ashen Kandambi 02-01-10-