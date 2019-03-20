Opening double century stand carries SSC to L/O title

SSC continued their unbeaten run in the SLC Major limited-over inter-club tournament when they swept to a comprehensive seven wickets over CCC to win the final played at R Premadasa Stadium yesterday.An opening double century stand between Sri Lanka opener Danushka Gunathilaka and Sandun Weerakkody who hit centuries apiece sealed the match for SSC as they chased down CCC’s total of 250-8 with ease to win with 34 balls to spare.

The pair added 212 in 36 overs to put the match out off CCC’s reach with Gunathilaka proving his fitness having recovered from a back injury to score 116 off 123 balls with 12 fours and two sixes and Weerakkody slamming 14 fours in his 97-ball knock for 101.

CCC used nine bowlers to dislodge the openers but they were upto the mark and proved infallible.CCC who won the toss and choose to bat first were helped to their total with some all round batting contributions. No batsmen crossed the fifty-run mark with wicket-keeper/batsman Minod Bhanuka’s innings of 49 off 58 balls being the top score.

Along with Madhawa Warnapura (39), Bhanuka added 84 for the fourth wicket in what was their best partnership of the innings.Dilshan Munaweera was the only other batsman to top 40 as SSC’s bowling attack spearheaded by their skipper and former Sri Lanka fast bowler Dhammika Prasad kept a tight leash on the run rate.The loss denied league champions CCC of achieving the double of the league and the limited-over title for the season