Afghanistan scripts history with maiden Test win over Ireland

Afghanistan recorded its maiden Test victory as it defeated Ireland by seven wickets in the one-off Test match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun on Monday.Chasing 147 runs to win, Rahmat Shah and Ihsanullah Janat made important half-centuries as Afghanistan made light work of the chase to script its first Test win.

Resuming at the overnight score of 29 for the loss of one wicket, Janat carried his bat through with an unbeaten 65 off 129 deliveries.His knock was laced with eight boundaries and two sixes. Shah, too, made an important 76 off 122 deliveries with the help of 13 boundaries as the duo forged 139 runs for the second wicket.

Mohammad Nabi was then caught short of his crease but Hashmatullah Shahidi dispatched James Cameron to the deep square leg boundary to spark celebrations in the Afghanistan camp. Earlier, spinner Rashid Khan claimed five wickets to bowl out Ireland for 288.

Both sides were playing their second Test after making debuts in the five-day format last year.Afghanistan lost to India inside two days in Bangalore while Ireland went down to Pakistan in Dublin. However, with a win over Ireland, Afghanistan ended its wait for a maiden Test win.

Brief scores: Ireland 172 & 288 (Andrew Balbirnir 82, Kevin O Brien 56, Rashid Khan 5/82, Yamin Ahmadzai 3/52) lost to Afghanistan 314 & 149/3 (Rahmat Shah 76, Ihsanullah Janat 65) Source: Sportstar