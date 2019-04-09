Kenya and Malaysia trounce Sri Lanka

In the 3rd quarter Kenyans made things worse for Lankns again collecting 12 points to make their score 40 leaving Lankans 12 points behind. In the last quarter Kenya added 14 points the highest number to clinch the victory in a comfortable manner.

After the match The national coach Thilaka Jinadasa said though we lost the game she is satisfied with the performance of our girls. After a long spell Lankans got the opportunity of playing against an international team and that too was sans too of our key players Thargini Sivalingam who is out of the country at the moment and Gayani Dissanayake due to an injury. She further added that Gayani is expected to fit in the due course while Thargini will be back in the island on completing her contract in Australia.

The second game between Sri Lanka Youth team and Malaysia’s national team ended with resounding 78-16 win for Malaysia. Malaysian girls were in full control over the local team and collected points regularly to take the lead in the 1st quarter 22-5. During the second quarter too the locals failed to reach double figures while Malaysian girls added 12 point to be in a strong position.

The third quarter was the worst for local girls as their opponents amassed 23 against 9 points which took Lankans to 13 points. Finally Lankans were able only to collect three points while the Malaysians took their tally to 78 with the addition of 21 points during this quarter.Today Malaysia will confront Kenya at 3.0p.m. and the following game between Sri Lanka National team and the Youth team is scheduled to be played at 5.0 p.m. at the same venue.