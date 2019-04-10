Malinga gets career-best List A bowling figures

Team Galle skipper Lasith Malinga returned a career-best List A figures of 7 for 49 as he led from the front to record a thumping 156 run over Team Kandy in the opening Super Provincial 50-over match played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Malinga who arrived in the country early this morning from India, having featured in Mumbai Indians 37 run win over Chennai Super Kings in teh Indian Premier League match, produced a stunning spell of seam bowling to destroy the Kandy side.

Malinga who is hoping for one last splash at the World Cup, proved he still has the fire in him as he breathed fire on a lovely pitch in Pallekele to dismantle the oppositions for just 99 runs. They only needed 18.5overs to do the final rights on Kandy who had no answers to Malinga’s excellent bowling.

Arguably still Sri Lanka’s best fast bowler in the shorter formats, Malinga hadn’t played ODI cricket for almost a year before being called up for the Asia Cup 2018 last year, but since then he has grown from strength to strength.

Galle made 255 all out on the back of two half centuries by Sandun Weerakkody and Kusal Mendis while Kasun Rajitha and Jeffery Vandersay picked up three wickets apiece. In response Kandy led by Dimuth Karunartne made only 99 runs with skipper remained unbeaten on 35 off 48 balls.

Chamika Karunaratne stars for Team Colombo

In Dambulla, Team Dambulla led by Angelo Mathews suffered a heavy 82 run defeat at the hands of Team Colombo led by Dinesh Chandimal.

Chasing 239 runs to win, the home team managed just 156 runs, that too largely to a 53-run ninth wicket stand between Isuru Udana and Ishan Jayaratne. The defeat was largely due to a major batting collapse where Team Dambulla lost five wickets for just 36 runs which includes the wicket of Angelo Mathews.

Mathews who might lead Sri Lanka at the World Cup in June made just one run on his return to action following a long injury lay-off.

Impressive, however was the performance of bowling allrounder Chamika Karunaratne who made a quick-fire 57 off 53 balls and took two wickets for 29 runs in their crushing victory. Leg spinning all-rounder Jeevan Mendis was the pick of the bowler of the match claiming 4 wickets for 36 runs.

National discard Dinesh Chandimal also made 42 runs while the explosive opener Avishka Fernando made 54 off 52 balls. Upul Tharanga who is going through a lean patch with the bat failed once again, making just 12 runs.

Chief scores: Team Galle 255 all out (S Weerakkody 56, Kusal Mendis 65, Kasun Rajitha 3 for 44, J Vandersay 3 for 55) beat Team Kandy 99 all out ( Dimuth Karunaratne 35 not out, Lasith malinga 3 for 49, Dushmantha Chameera 3 for 27)



Team Colombo 238/9 (C Karunaratne 57, Avishka Fernando 5, Dinesh Chandimal 42, Jeevan Mendis 4 for 36, Vishwa Fernando 2 for 44) beat Team Dambulla 156 all out (Bhanuka Rajapaksa 38, Ishan Jayaratne 36; Suranga Lakmal 3 for 29, Asitha Fernando 2 for 21, Chamika Karunaratne 2 for 29)