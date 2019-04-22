Sri Lanka blasts: World cricketing legends express shock over attacks

The cricketing world came together to express their anguish over the attack on Easter Day where bomb blasts at three Sri Lankan churches and three luxury hotels killed over 200 people, including several foreigners, and wounded more than 500 yesterday. “We as a county need to put away differences and get together at this crucial time to look after one another or we will not have this beautiful country for us or for our children.please don’t spread rumors on social media.We surely don’t need another war.#nototerrorism” wrote Sri Lanka cricketer Angelo Mathews.

“Terrible news of bombing in Sri Lanka. Such a wonderful and peaceful country, I honestly can’t believe it.Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone local and foreign affected by these despicable barbaric acts,” wrote Dale Steyn, the South African pace bowler.“Such a sad & dreadful day for our Mother Lankan. My Thoughts & heartfelt prayers to all affected victims. Let’s stay strong and stand against terrorism during this tragic time. Pray for Lanka.” tweeted Chaminda Vaas, former Sri Lanka pace bowler.

“Saddened to hear about the terror attacks in various parts of Sri Lanka. Strongly condemn these acts of terror. Hatred and violence will never overpower love, kindness and compassion. #SriLanka” wrote Sachin Tendulkar, the former Indian captain.“Horrible news to come out of Sri Lanka. Our deepest sympathies and thoughts with all,” wrote Brendon McCullum, former New Zealand captain.

“Minutes after my Easter wishes, horrific news comes from Sri Lanka. Over 700 dead & injured. Shocked, angered, hurt. It’s a time of bereavement for us all. A time of pain, introspection. A time to rise above such targeted hate. Many many prayers for families uprooted, souls departed,” wrote Mithali Raj, Indian women’s cricketer.