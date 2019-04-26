Women’s relay team creates new SL record

Lankan women’s 400m relay team created a new Sri Lankan record (3m:35.06s) on the final day of the 23rd Asian Athletics Championship at Khalifa Stadium in Doha Qatar yesterday, but had to be satisfied with fourth place. The previous SL record, 3m:35.42s was established in 1999 at Kathmandu, Nepal.

The record breaking relay team included Dilshi Kumarasinghe, Nadeesha Ramanayaka, Upamalika Ratnakumari and Nimali Liyanarachchi. The gold medal was won by Baharain and the Silver and Bronze medals went to India and Japan respectively.

Sri Lanka’s last hopes of a medal were dashed on the final day. Gayanthika Abeyratne competing in the women’s 1500m event was placed 11th out of 18 contestants with a timing of 4m:24.42s while Dhanushka Hemantha took 3m:49.28s to complete the men’s 1500m final. He was placed 11th out of 12 competitors.

Bronze medal winning women’s triple jumper Vidhusha Lakshani sought cohesion among communities to protect the country. She appealed to unite against terrorism.Vidusha 23, educated at Newstead Balika, Negombo competed in the final with a black tape tied to her right arm as a mark of mourning for the brutal bomb attacks in Sri Lanka. She was shocked to know that some of her close friends have lost their lives during the Easter Sunday bomb attacks.

“I can’t celebrate my medal victory with the sorrowful situation in my country where I lost many close friends. It is brutal to assassinate innocent civilians. There were many children, young and old among the victims. I want to share their grief and dedicate my medal to all the victims,” she said.

Vidusha won the bronze medal in the women’s triple jump with a distance of 13.53m and was the only medal winner for her country at the meet. The gold and silver medals were won by Thailand and China. Vidusha is training under her Cuban coach Lewis Martin who accompanied her to the championship. Vidusha was motivated by her coach’s presence at the meet.

“This is my first medal at Asian level. I recorded a performance of 13.28m to qualify for this meet. Some people questioned my participation at the meet and I have given them a silent reply with my medal,” she explained.

The record breaking relay team included Dilshi Kumarasinghe, Nadeesha Ramanayaka, Upamalika Ratnakumari and Nimali Liyanarachchi. The gold medal was won by Baharain and the Silver and Bronze medals went to India and Japan respectively.

Sri Lanka’s last hopes of a medal were dashed on the final day. Gayanthika Abeyratne competing in the women’s 1500m event was placed 11th out of 18 contestants with a timing of 4m:24.42s while Dhanushka Hemantha took 3m:49.28s to complete the men’s 1500m final. He was placed 11th out of 12 competitors.