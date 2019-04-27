Kumar Dharmasena to officiate WC opening match

The International Cricket Council on Friday announced the appointments for the league phase of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019, which comprises the best 22 match officials from around the globe.The 16 umpires and six match referees finalised for the 48-match tournament include prominent members of past World Cup-winning sides who will play a vital part in the delivery of the 30 May-14 July tournament that brings together the world’s top 10 ODI sides.

The opening match between hosts England and South Africa at The Oval will see three World Cup winners officiating. David Boon will be the match referee, Kumar Dharmasena one of the two on-field umpires and Paul Reiffel the third umpire. Bruce Oxenford will be the other on-field umpire and Joel Wilson the fourth official for the match.Boon was a member of the Allan Border-led Australia side that won their first title in 1987, Dharmasena was part of Arjuna Ranatunga’s champion team of 1996 and Reiffel was a World Cup winner for Australia under Steve Waugh in 1999.

Others officiating during the tournament will be: Chris Broad, Jeff Crowe, Andy Pycroft, Ranjan Madugalle, Richie Richardson (all match referees); Aleem Dar, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Ian Gould, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nigel Llong, Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Sundaram Ravi, Rod Tucker, Michael Gough, Paul Wilson (all umpires).

Madugalle, the most experienced match referee, will be officiating in his sixth World Cup, while it will be the fourth World Cup for Broad and Crowe. Umpire Dar will be officiating in his fifth World Cup and it will be the fourth and last for Gould, who has announced his retirement after the tournament. Gould, 61, who was England’s wicketkeeper in the 1983 World Cup, has officiated in 74 Tests, 135 ODIs and 37 T20Is so far.The appointments for the semi-finals will be announced at the end of the league stage and those for the final will be finalised after the semi-finals.