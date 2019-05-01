SLC conducts Level I coach accreditation course



The course was conducted by the SLC educators, Heshan de Mel (Head of High Performance Coach Education), Chamila Gamage (High Performance Coach Educator), Tharaka Samaratunge(High Performance Coach Educator) with the assistance of district coach, Wasantha Wijesuriya.From 2019 all successful ICC level I participants are required to complete a 3 months of observation period where they need to deliver actual coaching hours either at local school or club or private academy. During this time the respective district and provincial coaches will review their sessions to monitor the progress and report their observations to coach education unit, using an online reporting system. By the end of 3 months observation period, the successful candidates will receive their ICC Level I accreditation according to the recommendations of the respective district/provincial coaches and Officials.

The Coach Education Unit is in the process of renewing “Sri Lanka Schools Cricket Coaching Licence assessing around 700 coaches island wide, So far these assessments have been conducted in Eastern, Western,Central, North Central, Southern and North Western provinces.This coaching license is renewed every two years assessing the knowledge level of the existing school cricket coaches, only successful coaches will be issued with the license which is a mandatory requirement to coach any school team in Sri Lanka and to get those teams ready for Sri Lanka Schools Cricket Association tournaments.

This regulation has been implemented by the Sri lanka Schools Cricket Association and it is being closely monitored by them. During this year’s renewal process coaches are required to deliver a practical session demonstrating effective communication methods used in player centered coaching. Also the coach education unit is training these coaches on designing and constructive session plans and use of modern coaching methods.