Kumar Sangakkara nominated as next MCC president

Sangakkara is already heavily involved with MCC and delivered a powerful and memorable MCC Spirit of Cricket Cowdrey Lecture in 2011. In 2012, he was awarded Honorary Life Membership of the Club. In the same year, he joined MCC’s World Cricket committee and remains an active member.

Sangakkara said: “It is a huge honour to be named the next President of MCC and it is a role that I am thoroughly looking forward to. For me, MCC is the greatest cricket club in the world, with its global reach and continued progress for cricket on and off the pitch. The year 2020 is going to be yet another significant one in cricket, especially at Lord’s, and I am thrilled that I am going to be able to play a part in supporting its future as President of MCC.”

MCC President, Anthony Wreford said: “As MCC looks to broaden both our horizons and international reputation, I’m delighted that Kumar has accepted the invitation, which he did in January this year, to be the next President of MCC. He is an outstanding individual both on and off the field and will make a huge contribution to the Club. In a World Cup and Ashes year he will also have a significant role to play as President Designate.”