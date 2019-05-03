Sri Lanka drop to 9th in ODI rankings

India and England have retained their top positions in the team rankings for Tests and ODIs, respectively, after the annual update on Thursday in which series results from 2015-16 are removed, and outcomes from 2016-17 and 2017-18 are weighted at 50 per cent.

India’s lead over New Zealand in the MRF Tyres ICC Test Team Rankings has narrowed from eight to two points and England remain at the top of the MRF Tyres ICC ODI Team Rankings with their gap over India reduced to just two points in an expanded table.

TEST RANKINGS: India were on 116 points and New Zealand on 108 before the update but India’s 3-0 win over South Africa and 2-1 win in Sri Lanka being purged as part of the 2015-16 season sees them losing three points while New Zealand’s two 2-0 defeats to Australia being removed sees them gain three points.

In the only change of positions on the table, England have overtaken Australia to fourth position and are on 105 points. Australia are on 98 points after dropping six points as they had won four of the five series in 2015-16, no more part of the calculations. In another significant movement, the gap between seventh-placed Pakistan and eighth-placed West Indies has trimmed from 11 to two points.