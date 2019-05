The National Vesak Festival – originally planned to be held over a period of 5 days – have been limited to a period of 2 days this year. Minister Gamini Jayawickrama Perera stated that the government has taken a decision to celebrate the Vesak festival in a modest manner.

The Chief Prelates of the 04 factions had jointly requested the government to hold the National Vesak Festival in a simple manner with more religious activities such as Dhamma sermons, Sil and meditation programs.

Accordingly, the National Vesak Festival will be held on the 17th and 18th of May. The public is requested to hoist Buddhist flags at their homes on the two days.

These measures were taken considering the prevailing tense situation in the country following the Easter Day attacks.