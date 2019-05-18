Coaches from Iran to help SL wrestlers

The National Pool includes 26 Men and 19 Women who have already started training for the SAG at the Sports Ministry Indoor Stadium in Torrington. The National Pool was selected after the completion of the Wrestling National Championships held in December 2018. M. K. Piyaratne is currently in charge of this National Pool and he is assisted by two other trainers.
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's Men and Women wrestlers are hoping to compete in 10 weight categories at the SAG. "Our target is to win 11 medals, including one Gold Medal at the SAG. At the 2016 Games held in India, we won a total of 12 medals, including five Silver and seven Bronze Medals.” “Our main challenge for medals will come from India and Pakistan," said Mallawarachchi.
Sri Lanka has been participating in the wrestling event since the inaugural SAG in 1984. In the history of SAG, the biggest medal haul for Sri Lanka came at the last event held in India."The final touring squad for the Games will be selected after the Asian Wrestling Championships to be held in April," he added.Over 650 wrestlers are currently registered with the Federation, including 450 Men and 200 Women. Most of the wrestlers represent the armed forces and the police. In addition, Young Shadows Wrestling Club from Ja-Ela have also come into the forefront in the recent past.
