$ 10 MILLION PRIZE FOR ICC WORLD CUP 2019

ICC has declared a prize money worth 10 million dollar for the Men’s 2019 World Cup. The winner of the 2019 men's World Cup will walk away with a monetary reward of US $4 million, with the runner up getting half the amount ($2 million), as the ICC, on Friday, announced details of the total prize money on offer for the 10-team tournament.

The total prize money of $10 million will be the same as it was in the 2015 World Cup, which was contested among 14 teams with Australia beating New Zealand to take the trophy and the winner's cheque. The ICC had announced in 2015 that it was increasing the total prize money by 25% from $8 million previously to $10 million.

In the 2019 World Cup, the two losing semi-finalists will get $800,000 each with winners of each league-stage match assured $40,000 each. There is also an incentive for teams progressing through the league phase, with each of the six teams getting $100,000.

The 2019 World Cup format is similar to the nine-team edition played in 1992, where each team plays the others in the round-robin phase, with the top four advancing to the semi-finals.

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Prize Money

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Prize Money

ICC CWC 2019 - Prize Money Amount Total

Winners (1) $ 4,000,000 4,000,000 $4,000,000

Runners-Up (1) $ 2,000,000 $2,000,000 $2,000,000

Losing Semi-Finalists (2) $800,000 $800,000 $1,600,000

Winners of Each League Stage Match (45) $ 40,000 $1,800,000

Teams that do pass the League Stage (6) $ 100,000 $600,000

TOTAL $10,000,000