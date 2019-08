Isipathana score century of points in three matches

Isipathana emerged as the favourites in the Milo under 16 division one inter-school 10-a-side rugby tournament after racking up a century of points in the pool matches at Bogambara Stadium in Kandy yesterday.The two-day tournament conducted by the Sri Lanka Schools Rugby Football Association with the participation of 28 teams drawn into eight groups was worked at Bogambara and Pallekelle rugby stadium.

Isipathana scored a total of 118 points to nil to top group E with wins overs Maliyadeva (31-0), Sri Sumangala (49-0) and Piyarathne College (38-0). Wesley, Trinity, Royal, St. Joseph’s, D.S. Senanayake, St. Peter’s and Dharmaraja were also unbeaten in their groups.The knockout round will commence today at 9.00 a.m. at Bogamabara with the Cup quarter-finals.

Results

Group A: Wesley 22 Vidyartha 0, Wesley 36 Mahanama 5, Wesley 29 Prince of Wales 5, Vidyartha 22 Mahanama 5, Vidyartha 36 Prince of Wales 0, Mahanama 7 Prince of Wales 5;

Group B: Trinity 19 St. Anthony’s 14, Trinity 38 St. Benedict’s 7, St. Anthony’s 12 St. Benedict’s 5;

Group C: Royal 15 Zahira 7, Royal 21 Piliyandala 5, Royal 22 Rahula 0, Zahira 7 Piliyandala 5, Zahira 31 Rahula 7, Piliyandala 33 Rahula 7;

Group D: St. Joseph’s 27 Lumbini 0, St. Joseph’s 31 St. Aloysius 0, St. Joseph’s 22 Nalanda 22, Lumbini 19 St. Aloysius 5, Lumbini 12 Nalanda 0;

Group E: Isipathana 31 Maliyadeva 0, Isipathana 49 Sri Sumangala 0, Isipathana 38 Piyarathne 0, Sri Sumangala 17 Maliyadeva 12, Sri Sumangala 17 Piyarathna 7, Maliyadeva 12 Piyarathna 0;

Group F: D.S. Senanayake 29 Kingswood 0, D.S. Senanayake 24 St. Sylvester’s 0, D.S. Senanayake 45 Moratuwa 0, St. Sylvester’s 5 Kingswood 0, St. Sylvester’s 36 Moratuwa 5, Kingswood 19 Moratuwa 0;

Group G: St. Peter’s 8 Science 5, St. Peter’s 35 Ananda 0, Science 36 Ananda 0;

Group H: Dharmaraja 40 Thurstan 0, Dharmaraja 35 Lalith Athulathmudali 0, Thurstan 12 Lalith Athulathmudali 0

Quarter-final fixtures:

Cup: Wesley vs Trinity, Royal vs St. Joseph’s, Isipathana vs D.S. Senanayake, St. Peter’s vs Dharmaraja;

Bowl: Vidyartha vs St. Anthony’s, Zahira vs Lumbini, Sri Sumangala vs St. Sylvester’s, Science vs Thurstan;

Shield: Mahanama vs St. Benedict’s, Piliyandala vs St. Aloysius, Maliyadeva vs Kingswood, Ananda vs Lalith Athulathmudali