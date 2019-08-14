Colombo, Gampaha dominate Masters Athletics

The Colombo Veteran athletes receiving the Overall Champion title from Malaysian High Commissioner Pan Yang Thai. The President of Sri Lanka Masters Athletics Neil Wickramaarachchi (extreme left) and Sri Lanka Masters Athletics Immediate Past President Tissa Samarasinghe are also present. (Pic by Ranjith Asanka)



Colombo District veteran athletes carried away the overall champion title with 572 points while Gampaha veterans finished runner-up with 466 points at the 33rd Sri Lanka Masters Athletics (Open) Championship 2019 held at Sugathadasa Stadium on Monday and yesterday.Around 480 veterans took part in the event from all districts in the country under the eleven age group categories (35 to 90) in men and women track and field events.

The Sri Lanka Masters Athletics organized this championship with the main objective of holding trials for the upcoming Asian Masters Athletic Championship at Sarawak Grounds in Kuching City, Malaysia from December 2 to 6, 2019.

The men’s overall championship was won by Gampaha District veterans with 325 points. Colombo veterans ended up as runner-up with 282 points. Colombo and Gampaha veterans clinched the women’s overall championship with first and second places scoring 290 and 141 points respectively. Veteran sprinter L.K. Munasinghe from Kegalle District was the Men’s Best Athlete (Track) finishing the 100 meters event in 11.1 seconds. Badulla District sprinter M.S.D. Kanthi won the Women’s Best Athlete (Track) title clocking 15.0 seconds in the 100m.

L.C. de Silva from Galle District won the Men’s Best Athlete (Jumps) title with a distance of 6.02 meters in the long jump event. A.S. Jayasooriya from Colombo took the women’s title with a distance of 4.20 meters in the long jump event.

Kalutara District athlete M.C. Sarath Kumara who participated in the javelin throw event became the Men’s Best Athlete (Throws) with a distance of 56.40 meters. H.G.S. de Silva from Gampaha District won the Women’s Best Athlete (Throws) award throwing the discuss 29.35 meters.The Best Performer of the Meet was Kegalle District sprinter L.K. Munasinghe.The High Commissioner of Malaysia in Sri Lanka Pan Yang Thai graced the closing ceremony as the distinguished Chief Guest.