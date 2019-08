Cricket is set to return at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) for the upcoming edition - Birmingham 2022.The International Cricket Council (ICC) made the announcement on Tuesday.The ICC said that the top eight international women's teams in the Commonwealth region will compete in the T20 format over eight days, with all matches taking place at Edgbaston.

This will mark the first time that cricket will be included into the Commonwealth Games since 1998 when South Africa won gold in a men's 50-over format competition in Kuala Lumpur.“This is a truly historic moment for women’s cricket and for the global cricket community, who were united in their support of this bid,” said Manu Sawhney, Chief Executive of the ICC.