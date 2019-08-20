Karunaratne moves to eighth position in ICC Test rankings

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne’s player of the match effort of 39 and 122 at Galle has not only helped his team take a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series with a six-wicket win but has also helped the opener move up four places to 8th position in the MRF ICC Test player rankings.

Former captain Angelo Mathews (up three places to 14th) and wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella (up five places to 33rd) have also moved up in the batting rankings while spinner Akila Dananjaya (up nine places to 36th) has made major gains among bowlers.For New Zealand, left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel has advanced 14 slots to take 61st position after finishing with six wickets in Galle, including a five-wicket haul in the first innings.

Meanwhile Australia’s Steve Smith has overtaken New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and is now only nine points behind Virat Kohli. But the India captain will get a chance to consolidate his position in the two-Test series in the West Indies starting Thursday