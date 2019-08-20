Williamson and Dananjaya’s Bowling Actions Reported

Kane Williamson and Akila Dananjaya have been reported with suspect bowling actions post the first Test between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Galle. Spin bowler Dananjaya, who was cleared to resume bowling in February, sent down 62 overs his team’s six-wicket win over New Zealand in the Galle Test, and took five wickets in the touring team’s first innings. Williamson, a part-time offspinner, bowled three overs on the final day.



The ICC match officials’ report, which was handed over to the respective management of the two teams, cited concerns about the legality of the bowling actions of Williamson and Dananjaya.The two cricketers must now undergo testing within 14 days from the reporting date (August 18). During this time, Williamson and Dananjaya can continue to bowl until the results of the testing are known.The second and final Test between Sri Lanka and New Zealand starts Thursday in Colombo.

In November 2018, Dananjaya was suspended from bowling after being reported during a Test against England in Galle and underwent an independent assessment of his bowling action in Brisbane, following which he was barred from bowling in international cricket.Williamson had been earlier reported for an illegal bowling action back in 2014, and was subsequently suspended.