Sri Lanka Cricket confirm tour of Pakistan

Sri Lanka will tour Pakistan for three ODIs and as many T20s in September-October 2019, while World Test Championship matches have been moved to December.Karachi’s National Stadium will host the ODI series beginning 27 September, while the three T20Is will be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, the first of which will be played on 5 October.

According to the original programme, Pakistan was scheduled to host Sri Lanka for two World Test Championship matches in October before Sri Lanka returned for three ODIs and three T20Is in late December. “The PCB is pleased with the outcome of its discussions with Sri Lanka Cricket, which has supported Pakistan in its efforts and endeavours for the complete revival of international cricket,” PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said. “The tour for limited-overs matches will also provide Sri Lanka with an even better understanding of the ground situation before discussing schedule of the Tests.

“The upcoming matches will end the long await of the Pakistan cricket fans and supporters to watch modern day stars from both sides live in action. This is something that will contribute immensely to our revamped domestic cricket structure.”“We are very grateful to Sri Lanka Cricket President Mr Shammi Silva, his board and players for responding positively to our request to play matches in Pakistan. The PCB looks forward to welcoming the Sri Lanka cricket team and assure them that they will be as well looked after as any other international sides of the past.”

Sri Lanka’s last international fixture in Pakistan was played at the Gaddafi Stadium in October 2017 - the third and final T20I of the series, after the Test and ODI series and first two T20I games had been played in UAE. Their last Test appearance dates back to March 2009, also the last time a Test series was hosted in Pakistan. “The PCB and SLC have a long history of cricket relationship and friendship, and this decision only strengthens that bonding,” SLC President Shammi Silva said.

“The SLC is committed to playing its role in the promotion of cricket and looks forward to visiting Karachi and Lahore for three ODIs and three T20Is. The SLC security experts had visited the two cities earlier this month and had given a positive report, which made our job of decision-making easy.”“The safety and security of its players is the responsibility of the SLC, which it takes very seriously. If there had been any doubts, the SLC would not have gone ahead with this arrangement that we envisage will improve the players’ confidence and trust level and will also be critical when we start discussions on the schedule of the Test matches.”The two teams will contest in a two-match Test series in December as a part of the ongoing World Test Championship.

Series schedule:

27 Sep – 1st ODI, Karachi

29 Sep – 2nd ODI, Karachi

2 Oct – 3rd ODI, Karachi

5 Oct – 1st T20I, Lahore

7 Oct – 2nd T20I, Lahore

9 Oct – 3rd T20I, Lahore