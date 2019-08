Nipun to lead Sri Lanka in under 19 Asia Cup

Nipun Dhananjaya will lead the 15 member Sri Lanka under 19 squad for the Asia Cup which will be played in Sri Lanka from September 5 to 14 Eight teams will take part in the tournamentThe squad has been approved by the Minister of Telecommunication, Foreign Employment and Sports Harin Fernando

India Afghanistan , Pakistan and Kuwait have been drawn into group ‘A’ while. Sri Lanka , Bangladesh , United Arab Emirates and Nepal are in group ‘B’.Sri Lanka Under 19 squad: Nipun Dhananjaya (Captain), Kamil Mishara (Vice Captain), Navod Paranavithana, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Avishka Tharindu, Ravindu Rashantha De Silva, Abhishek Kahaduwaaracchi, Rohan Sanjaya, Ashen Daniel, Chamindu Wijesinghe, Sandun Mendis, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Yasiru Rodrigo, Dilshan Madushanka, Amshi De SilvaStand-byes: Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Sonal Dinusha, Dilum Sudheera Thilakaratne, Chihan Kalindu,

Match Schedule

5th September - Afghanistan vs Pakistan at P. Sara Oval, Colombo, India vs Kuwait at CCC, Colombo

6th September - Bangladesh vs UAE at MCG Katunayake, Sri Lanka vs Nepal at RPICS Colombo

7th September - India vs Pakistan at De Soysa stadium Moratuwa, Afghanistan vs Kuwait at RPICS Colombo

8th September - Bangladesh vs Nepal at P. Sara Oval Colombo, Sri Lanka vs UAE at MCG Katunayake

9th September - India vs Afghanistan at CCC Colombo, Pakistan vs Kuwait at De Soysa stadium Moratuwa

10th September - Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh at De Soysa stadium Moratuwa, UAE vs Nepal MCG Katunayake

12th September - Semi Final 1 – A1 vs B2 at P. Sara Oval, Colombo, Semi Final 2 – A2 vs B1 at Moratuwa

14th September - Final at RPICS, Colombo