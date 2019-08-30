New Zealand wins T20 warm-up

Colin Munro produced a vintage show at FTZ grounds Katunayake ahead of the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, hitting 48 off 27 balls and having to retire as New Zealand won their warm-up T20 match against Sri Lanka Cricket President’s XI by 33 runs yesterday.New Zealand batting first totalled 168-6 and restricted the SLC President’s XI to 135-9.Munro’s was the first wicket to fall, but by then, he’d been responsible for nearly 70% of the New Zealanders’ total and had put them comfortably ahead of the game. That luxury eventually proved a necessity because, having opted to bat, the visitors slipped from 69 for 0 to 84 for 3 as legspinner Wanindu Hasaranga gave them a reminder of the kind of problems they will face when the T20I series begins in Pallekele on Sunday.



Ross Taylor was able to shore up the batting with a very brisk half-century but there may be concern that the rest of the batsmen - notably Martin Guptill who needed 24 balls to make only 22 - had left their work only half done.The bowling, however, was top notch. Four of the six men that the captain Tim Southee used conceded less than six runs an over, including himself. Scott Kuggeleijn did the most damage, picking up three of the first four wickets to fall, by which time the Sri Lankan President’s XI had only made 37 runs in 8.1 overs, effectively ending the contest.

Ish Sodhi had some fun with the tail, picking up 3 for 43. There was still good news for Sri Lanka despite the loss with Nuwan Pradeep playing his first competitive game since leaving the World Cup with chicken pox. The fast bowler took the new ball and sent down two overs for 18 runs. Other notable performers for the hosts included Kasun Rajitha, who picked up 1 for 23 and Dasun Shanaka who gave a glimpse of his big-hitting ability with an 11-ball 25 that included two fours and two sixes.

Scores:

New Zealanders 168-6 in 20 overs (Martin Guptill 22, Colin Munro 48 retd, Ross Taylor 53 n.o., Wanindu Hasaranga 2/35)

Sri Lanka Cricket President’s XI 135-9 in 20 overs (Bhanuka Rajapaksa 22, Shehan Jayasuriya 26, Dasun Shanaka 25, Ish Sodhi 3/43, Scott Kuggeleijn 4/14)