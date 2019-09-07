Sangakkara says must ensure cricket stays as clean as possible

Sri Lanka cricketing icon Kumar Sangakkara has expressed disappointment over the country being a part of 23 existing probes into corruption in cricket launched by the International Cricket Council (ICC).He believes that the support system must be put in place for the local cricketers where they do not have to play with fear, enabling them to retain their values.

The ex-Sri Lanka batsman, who holds the presidency of Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) at present, stated this addressing an event held at the Nondescripts Cricket Club (NCC) yesterday (06) to felicitate him.“Unfortunately, Sri Lanka has had quite a few instances of corruption in cricket in the recent past and it is not a great place to be,” he said.

He emphasized the absolute necessity on taking the responsibility to ensure that this sport stays clean from club-level and beyond.There are 43 investigations in the world on corruption incidents in cricket out of which 23 are on Sri Lanka, Sangakkara stated.He went on to say that Sri Lanka needs to make a stand to make sure that cricket is kept as clean as possible. “

It starts with educating the players, making sure everyone hasa a trustworthy system to depend on a support structure that allows them to play this game without fear, in the best spirit of game and with excellent skills,” Sangakkara pointed out. The former batsman remarked that cricket players must never be a part of system that compromises who they are and their values.