Paranavithana guides Lanka under 19 to win over UAE

Navod Paranavithana came up with a superb all-round performance for Sri Lanka to defeat United Arab Emirates by 52 runs in an Asia Cup under 19 Group B match played at Katunayake yesterday. Paranavithana opening the batting scored 60 off 61 balls (9 fours) to lay the foundation for Sri Lanka’s imposing total of 326-8 and then with his left-arm medium-pace deliveries took 4 for 54 to restrict Afghanistan to 274-9 and claim the Player of the Match award.



Ahan Wickramasinghe (73 off 52 balls, 11 fours) and skipper Nipun Dananjaya (60 off 69 balls, 5 fours) also contributed towards the total. For UAE Arish Tandon’s unbeaten century (100 off 102 balls, 8 fours, 1 six) proved in vain as the rest of the batting apart from Osama Hassan (55) failed to deliver.In another Group B match played at P Sara Oval yesterday Bangladesh U19 beat Nepal U19 by six wickets with four balls to spare.An unbroken 130 runs fifth wicket partnership between Akbar Ali (98 not out off 82 balls, 14 fours) and skipper Shamim Hossain (42 not out off 45 balls, 4 fours) saw Bangladesh home after they had lost three wickets for 98 in the run chase for 262.

* At Katunayake: Sri Lanka U19 beat UAE U19 by 52 runs.

Sri Lanka (U19) 326-8 in 50 overs (Navod Paranavithana 61, Ravindu Rasantha 22, Ahan Wickramasinghe 73, Nipun Dananjaya 60, Chamindu Wijesinghe 27, Rohan Sanjaya 36, KP Meiyappan 2/70, R Mukherjee 3/65)United Arab Emirates (U19) 274-9 in 50 overs (Syed Haider 27, V Aravind 26, Arish Tandon 100 n.o., A Sharafu 36, Osama Hassan 55, Rohan Sanjaya 2/36, Navod Paranavithana 4/54, Nipun Dananjaya 2/41)

* At P Sara Oval: Bangladesh U19 beat Nepal U19 by six wickets.

Nepal (U19) 261-8 in 50 overs (Rit Gautam 32, P Sarraf 81, K Maila 28, S Jhora 56, B Sharki 21, Tanzim Hasan 2/51, Shahin Alam 2/58) Bangladesh (U19) 262-4 in 49.2 overs (Mahmudul Hasan 40, Towhid Hridoy 60, Akbar Ali 98 n.o., Shamim Hossain 42 n.o., KS Airee 2/59)