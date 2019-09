The 12-member Sevens team left Sri Lankan shores this week to compete at the 2nd Leg of the Asia Rugby 7’s Series that will kick off on September 13–14, in Huizhou, China.Sri Lanka will be led by Danush Dayan and will play their first game against Korea at 12.12 pm Sri Lanka time today, Chinese Taipei at 15.38 pm Sri Lanka time and play their last preliminary round match against Asian heavyweights Japan on the following day at 10.04 am Sri Lanka time.