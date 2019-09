Sakindu and Yameena judo champions

Two pupils of the honoured coach Namal Rajasighje emerged winners of the 22nd all island schools judo championships held on the 11th and 12th September at Jayathilake indoor stadium Nawalapitiya. Sakindu Dassanayake of Trinity College and Yemeena Rifaz of Kandy Girls' High School emerged boys' and girls' champions . Sakindu won gold medals at the over 73kg and open events, while Yemeena won gold in under 63kg and open events.

Gangasiripura Vidyalaya Gampola, emerged overall champions in the boys group, with Wickramabahu National School Gampola and Kingswood College Kandy took the second and third place.

In the girls' group, Jinaraja Balika MV Gampola won the overall championship for the 22nd consecutive year. St. Joseph's Balika MV Gampola came in second and Kandy Girls' High School third , just six months after starting judo as a sport in the school. Both St. Joseph's and Girls' High School are coached by Mrs. Shyama Wickramage. fifity eight schools took part in this event with over four hundred fifty Participants.

Results – Girls -33kg: 1st Ayodya Sathsarani (St. Joseph's BMV Gampola) , 2nd Viveka Sewwandi (Jinaraja BMV Gampola), 3rd Tharuka Abhimani Gunawardena (St. Joseph's BMV Gampola)

-36kg: 1st Thanuja Lakshani (Jinaraja BMV Gampola), 2nd Imasha Thathsarani (Panwilathanna MV), 3rd, Kanchana Kumuduni (Panwilathanna MV), Chamodya Nilakshani (St. Joseph's BMV Gampola)

-40kg: 1st Melani Wijerathne (Kandy Girls' High School), 2nd Kavindi Nanjala (Panwilathanna MV), 3rd Kaviduni Bagya (Gamini Dissanayake model school, Hasalaka), T. D. G. M. M. Nawarathne (Giraulla MV)

-52kg: 1st Kalpani Jayaweera (Jinaraja BMV Gampola), 2nd Chalani Ranathunga (Panwilathanna MV), 3rd M. G. G. N. Adarsha (Wewathenna MV), N. A. K. A. Perera (St. Joseph's BMV Gampola)

-57kg: 1st Dinithi Kanchana (St. Joseph's BMV) , 2nd Shehani Wijewantha (Jinaraja BMV Gampola), 3rd Tharushi Jayasundara (Kandy Girls' High School), Yasoda Pankajini (Pushpadana college, Kandy)

-63kg: 1st Yemeena Rifaz (Kandy Girls High School), 2nd Umasha Subodini (Jinaraja BMV Gampola), 3rd Dilini Anuradha (St. Joseph's BMV Gampola) , Ishani Darshika (Gamini Dissanayake model school Hasalaka ) -

-70kg: 1st Subodha Udeshini (Panwilathanna MV), 2nd Praboda Hansi (Jinaraja BMV Gampola) , 3rd H. V. P. C. S. D. Samaraweera (St. Joseph's BMV), Gimhani Tharushika (Jinaraja BMV Gampola)

+70kg: 1st H. M. S. M. Bandara (Jinaraja BMV Gampola), 2nd Chathurika Hansani (Wickramabahu National School Gampola), 3rd Dilmi Nethmini (St. Joseph's BMV Gampola) , Bhagya Dananjani (Ulapane MV)

Open: 1st Yemeena Rifaz (Kandy Girls' High School), 2nd J. M. B. D. Jayasinghe (Ulapane MV), 3rd Upadya Sandadev (Jinaraja BMV Gampola), Shehani Madushika (Jinaraja BMV Gampola)

Results

– Boys -30kg: 1st Nipun Jayawardena (Wewathenna MV), 2nd Pasindu Nirmal (Gangasiripura Vidyalaya Gampola), 3rd D. S. H. Kodikara (St. Peter's College, Colombo), Mahesh Amarasinghe(Wewathenna MV)

-35kg. 1st Hirusha Jayasiri (Wickramabahu National School Gampola), 2nd D. M. N. M. Niluminda (Gangasiripura Vidyalaya Gampola), 3rd Dulshan Didulika (Gangasiripura Vidyalaya Gampola), Binuga Ravin Lanchana (Wewathenna MV)

-40kg: 1st Nimesh Abekoon (Gangasiripura Vidyalaya Gampola), 2nd Padmahansa Priyadarshana (Wewathenna MV), 3rd Nalin Indika (Wewathenna MV), W. M. P. S. M. Wijethunga (Udaaludeniya MV)

-45kg: 1st Janith Lakshan (Panwilathenna MV), 2nd K. M. K. G. C. L. Lakshan (Gangasiripura Vidyalaya Gampola), 3rd R. M. P. Kavya (Wewathenna MV), H. K. G. I. Lakmal (Wewathenna MV)

-50kg: 1st K. A. T. Sudarshan (Anuruddha Kumara national school Nawalapitiya), 2nd D. G. C. L. Jayasundara (Gangasiripura Vidyalaya Gampola), , 3rd P. V. S. Kaushalya (Jinaraja Balaka MV), L. G. P. D. Bandara (Wickramabahu national school Gampola) -

55kg: 1st K. M. D. D. S. Wipulaweera (Kingswood College Kandy), 2nd K. T. H. Hansamal (Anuruddha Kumara national school Nawalapitiya ), 3rd D. G. T. K. Benett (Jinaraja Balaka MV), U. A. D. I. L. Gunarathne (Anuruddha Kumara national school Nawalapitiya)

-60kg: 1st K. M. D. D. Aloka (Kingswood College Kandy), 2nd K. A. S. Thushara (Anuruddha Kumara national school Nawalapitiya), 3rd S. K. C. Kumara (Wewathenna MV), W. M. Amila Malinga (Wewathenna MV)

-66kg: 1st W. G. Purna Kalhara (Wickramabahu national school Gampola), 2nd P. D. T. Lakmal (Medirigiriya national school), 3rd T. C. R. de Silva (Wewathenna MV) , Dulan Shehan (Ulapane MV),

-73kg: 1st M. G. L. L. Gunathilake (Mahanama MV), 2nd J. D. K. Bopitiya (Wickramabahu national school Gampola), 3rd W. W. M. H. Harhsana (Medirigiriya national school), D. R. M. G. Sujitha (Udaaludeniya MV),

+73kg: 1st S. R. Dassanayake (Trinity College Kandy), 2nd Shenal Hapuarachchi (St. Peter's College Colombo), 3rd M. A. A. Ahamed (Wickramabahu national school), K. L. A. V. U. Dinujaya (Wickramabahu national school Gampola)

Open: 1st S. R. Dassanayake (Trinity College Kandy), 2nd K. M. D. D. Aloka Wipulaweera (Kingswood College Kandy), 3rd K. A. S. Thushara (Anuruddha Kumara national school Nawalapitiya) , K. M. D. D. S. Wipulaweera (Kingswood College Kandy)