SLT Speedup Cycle Sawariya begins today

Meanwhile, the two-day Women’s race will commence on September 27 starting from Colombo and the competitors would proceed through Kurunegala and finish on September 28 at Dambulla.In addition, the first-ever junior one-day race will be worked off on September 28 starting from Dambulla.

The longest cycle race in Sri Lanka the ‘SLT Speedup Sawariya-2019’, Men’s race will commence from Galle Face Green today (24) commencing at 8.30 a.m.The race will travel through Panadura, Ratnapura, Embilipitiya, Wellawaya, Bandarawela, Nuwara Eliya, Kandy, Kurunegala, Anuradhapura, Vauniya, Trincomalee marking the finish at Dambulla on September 28.

The competitors would proceed through Kekirawa, Habarana and will finish at Dambulla.The Overall Winner of the Men’s race will receive a cash award of Rs. one million while the Overall Best Team will be awarded Rs. 100,000.The Overall Winner of the Women’s Race will secure a cash award of Rs. 250,000. The winner of the junior (Men’s) event will receive a cash award of Rs. 100,000.

The longest cycle race in Sri Lanka the ‘SLT Speedup Sawariya-2019’, Men’s race will commence from Galle Face Green today (24) commencing at 8.30 a.m.The race will travel through Panadura, Ratnapura, Embilipitiya, Wellawaya, Bandarawela, Nuwara Eliya, Kandy, Kurunegala, Anuradhapura, Vauniya, Trincomalee marking the finish at Dambulla on September 28.

Meanwhile, the two-day Women’s race will commence on September 27 starting from Colombo and the competitors would proceed through Kurunegala and finish on September 28 at Dambulla.In addition, the first-ever junior one-day race will be worked off on September 28 starting from Dambulla.

The competitors would proceed through Kekirawa, Habarana and will finish at Dambulla.The Overall Winner of the Men’s race will receive a cash award of Rs. one million while the Overall Best Team will be awarded Rs. 100,000.The Overall Winner of the Women’s Race will secure a cash award of Rs. 250,000. The winner of the junior (Men’s) event will receive a cash award of Rs. 100,000.