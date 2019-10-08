Nissanka’s marathon 192 helps Sri Lanka A drawBangladesh A series

Twenty-one year-old right-handed opener Pathum Nissanka scored his tenth first-class hundred from 27 matches - a marathon knock of 192 off 307 balls to enable Sri Lanka A draw the second unofficial test against Bangladesh A at Hambantota yesterday.Nissanka’s solid innings that comprised 20 fours and one six saw Sri Lanka A end the fourth and final day on 357 for two wickets in their second innings after resuming at 126 for no loss.

Sri Lanka A scored 268 in their first innings and Bangladesh A 330.Nissanka and his opening partner Sangeeth Cooray who scored a patient 89 off 188 balls (12 fours) put together a double century stand worth 219 runs before being separated.Following Cooray’s dismissal a further stand of 132 was established for the second wicket between Nissanka and Kamindu Mendis who went onto make an unbeaten 67 off 134 balls (6 fours). Nissanka was dismissed eight short of a well-deserved double century when he was unfortunately run out.

Bangladesh A bowlers were made to toil hard on the final day to be rewarded with only two wickets. The two-match series thus ended in a nil-all draw with the first unofficial test also ending in a draw at Hambantota.Scores: Sri Lanka A 268 and 357-2 in 107 overs (o/n 126-0) (Pathum Nissanka 192, Sangeeth Cooray 89, Kamindu Mendis 67 n.o.)