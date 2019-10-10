Priyanjan all-round brilliance floors Bangladesh A

Sri Lanka A skipper Ashan Priyanjan came up with a brilliant all-round performance to steer his team to a comprehensive seven-wicket win over Bangladesh A in the first unofficial ODI played at the R Premadasa Stadium yesterday. Priyanjan first destroyed the Bangladesh A batting for 116 with economical figures of 4 for 10 off 4.3 overs and then hit an unbeaten half-century as Sri Lanka A chased down the moderate target in 26 overs.

Priyanjan struck three fours and two sixes in his 62-ball innings for 50 not out and shared an unbroken partnership of 69 with Priyamal Perera (24 n.o.) after Sri Lanka A had lost their first three wickets for 51 runs.Earlier Bangladesh A winning the toss and batting first lost wickets regularly with opener Saif Hassan making a top score of 32.

The second unofficial ODI in the three-match series will take place at the same venue today.Scores: Bangladesh A 116 in 33.3 overs (Saif Hassan 32, Naimul Hossain 24, Mohammad Mithun 21, Chamika Karunaratne 2/17, Ramesh Mendis 2/17, Ashan Priyanjan 4/10) Sri Lanka A 120-3 in 25.5 overs (Kamindu Mendis 23, Ashan Priyanjan 50 n.o., Priyamal Perera 24 n.o.)