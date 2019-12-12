Sandakelum wins boxing gold for Sri Lanka after 20 years

Boxer Rumesh Sandakelum did Sri Lanka proud by winning a gold medal for the country after 20 years in the 13th South Asian Games which concluded yesterday with a grand closing ceremony. He won the gold in the 81 kg weight category and boxing team ended the game with a gold, two silvers and eight bronze medals . This is the highest medals won at the South Asian Games by Sri Lankan Boxers. India emerged overall winner of the games by winning 172 golds while host Nepal became the second best sports nation in South Asia winning 51 gold medals .



Sri Lanka ended up in third place with 40 gold, 82 silver and 128 bronze medals. This is the highest number of medals won by Sri Lanka since 1984. On the last occasion Sri Lanka won a total of 188 medals in Guwahati 2016. Ishwor Pokhrel, Deputy Prime Minister of Nepal was the chief guest at the closing ceremony. State minister of Youth affairs Duminda Dissanayake, Suresh Subramaniam (president of National Olympic Committee of Sri Lanka) and Dammika Muthugala (director general) also graced the closing ceremony on behalf of Sri Lanka.

Host nation Nepal handed over the SAG flag and Pakistan was officially announced as the host of the next SAGin 2022. Nepal beat Bhutan 2-1 in the finals of men’s footballplayed at the Dasrath stadium to win the gold medal in the South Asian Games. Sunil Bal scored the second goal for Nepal in the 53rd minute of the match. Earlier, Bhutanese captain Chencho Gyeltshen scored the first goal in the 37th minute of the match. Abhisek Rijal scored the first goal for Nepal in the 17th minute of the first half.

This was the first time Bhutan had reached the finals of SAG football. Nepal had earlier defeated Bhutan 5-0 in the 12th edition of the South Asian Games. Sri Lanka went down to India in the Men’s basketball Final 62-101 to won the silver medal. Three bronze medals were won by Men’s fencing team.