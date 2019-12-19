Dhananjaya ‘proud’ after fighting ton



“I think this is my second-best hundred after my first one, definitely,” de Silva said. “It was very tricky in the first few days. All four Pakistan bowlers were brilliant in those conditions. It was very dark and seaming and gloomy. Everything was happening for the bowlers. Playing here and getting a hundred with my name on the honours board - I’m feeling proud about that.

“As the match went on it was very easy for me - I saw the ball very well. I don’t know why - I got a century back in Sri Lanka too. I think I saw the ball well because I’m in form. On day five it was the best wicket we saw across the five days. It was seaming in the first few days, but there was nothing on the fifth day.”

Pakistan had made a solid start to the Test but were soon struggling at 127 for 4. De Silva held one end up as rain kept hampering the progress of the game. The allrounder stressed the No. 6 slot suits him the best. “I’ve now got three centuries at No. 6, so I think it’s a very suitable position for me,” he pointed out. “I’ve batted in the lower order for a little while now, and because my position is settled it becomes easier.

“I have to bowl 10 or 15 overs in a Test innings as well, and it’s tough to do that and also open the innings, or bat at No. 3. No. 6 is generally a spot occupied by someone who bowls as well, and the team can use me as a bowler when I’m down there.”With a damp start to the return of Test cricket in Pakistan, the two teams will now move to Karachi for the second Test from December 19.

RAJITHA INJURED

Kasun Rajitha, who suffered a slight strain on his left leg, while bowling during the Rawalpindi Test is unlikely to play in the 2nd Test.Team Manager and Chief Selector, Asantha de Mel said no replacements will be made in place of Rajitha as Asitha Fernando, who replaced sick fast bowler Suranga Lakmal has joined the team and will be available for selection for the second Test.