Boxing haul of 11 medals marks Sri Lanka’s best

They were accompanied by the men’s coach SPCS Jayatilleke while the women’s coach was RCP Abeyratne and the boxers were under the guidance of Aubrey Pieris the past president of the Sri Lanka Boxing Association. Peiris is a treasure trove packed with lots of experience having accompanied national teams on foreign tours. He was also a fine boxer during his younger days at Royal College captaining the College team in 1985 and at present he serves as the vice president of the SLBA.



Peiris managed the boxing team to the South Asian Games in India 20 years ago with a team of 10 members and was able to collect a haul nine medals which was the best until the achievement in Nepal this month. Speaking to the Sunday Observer, Peiris said that the achievements in Nepal marked a turning point for boxing in Sri Lanka.

According to Peiris both men and women boxers praised the services rendered by their coaches to win medals and bring honour to the country. “Silver medallist MDD Maduranga missed the gold medal which we were sure of in a split second. “During his fight he was floored by the Indian boxer with only ten seconds left while the referee counted up to eight the bell rang before he was up and gave the victory to his opponent,” said Peiris.

Krishni Dharmatilleke was the best out of the women boxers to win the only silver medal in her weight class. “Her coach RCP Abeyratne had done a lot of hard work to train these girls to keep them in fine fettle which brought good results not only for them but to the whole country,” said Peiris. The women’s achievement was a fine one compared with the small number of five members and wining five medals.