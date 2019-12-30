22nd ‘Army Para Games-2019’ Concluded

The formal closing ceremony of the 22nd ‘Army Para Games-2019’, the annual exhibition of sports talents of some 700 differently able War Heroes of the Army came to a draw at Sugathadsa Sports Stadium this evening (29) with pomp and pageantry.

Secretary to the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs, Mr K.D.S Ruwanchandra at the invitation of the Commander of the Army, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva graced the event as the Chief Guest and joined the distribution of trophies, prizes and certificates to all those who championed in athletic and track events during the three-day (27-29 December) long tournament that offered a stimulant to those participants.

On arrival, the Chief Guest was warmly welcomed by Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva Commander of the Army, together with Senior Military Officers, including Major General Nirmal Dharmarathna, Deputy Chief of staff & Chairman Army Para Games Committee before he was conducted to the main dais.

Wheelchair Basket Ball, Badminton, Cycling, Wheelchair Marathon, Archery, Weight-Lifting, Volleyball, Volleyball (sitting), Beach Volleyball, Table Tennis, Cricket, Swimming, Wheelchair Tennis, Air Rifle Shooting and Athletics were among major sports, competed by those sportsmen during the tournament, which also signalled some exceptional and promising prospects yet to emerge in future.

The soldiers of the Sri Lanka Light Infantry (SLLI), were adjudged Overall Champions in this year’s games whilst the Gajaba Regiment (GR) and Vijayabahu Infantry Regiment (VIR) emerged respectively as the First Runner Up and the Second Runner Up. Dialog Axiata sponsored the event.

Best Athlete of the Year trophy won by Sergeant C.N.B Indrapala of Commando Regiment while Best Athlete of the Games trophy was adjudged by Corporal M.V.T Dananjaya of Sri Lanka Light Infantry.