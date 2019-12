Chamodya, Avishka shine in Nalanda’s victory

A superb matchbag of nine wickets from left-arm spinner Chamodya Rajapaksa and a fine half century by Sri Lanka youth player Avishka Perera helped Nalanda College record a comfortable 86-run win over Dharmasoka MV, Ambalangoda in their Under-19 Inter-Schools Cricket Tournament encounter which concluded at Campbell Place.Meanwhile, an unbeaten 81 by Nipunaka Fonseka of St. Peter’s College was in vain as it could not prevent St. Anne’s College, Kurunegala from securing a close first innings win in their match which ended at Bambalapitiya today.



Results:

At Campbell Place (Nalanda won by 86 runs)

Nalanda: 210 and 117/5 declared (Avishka Perera 67)

Dharmasoka MV (89/7 overnight): 126 and 115 (Chamodya Rajapaksa 6/34).

At Bambalaptiya (1st innings win for St. Anne’s)

St. Anne’s: 233 and 129/5

St. Peter’s (40/0 overnight): 231 (Nipunaka Fonseka 81 n.o, Sasindu Tennekoon 5/71).

At CCC Grounds (1st innings win for Mahanama, Colombo)

Mahanama: 120 and (1/0 overnight) 224/6 declared (Pawan Ratnayake 61, Vinuka Rubasinghe 102 n.o)

Gurukula MV, Kelaniya: 99 and 110/9 (Devindu Kekirideniya 6/27).

At Thurstan Grounds (1st innings win for Thurstan)

St. Servatius’, Matara: 163 and 144/7 (Yohan Liyanage 6/39)

Thurstan (31/0 overnight): 170 (K. Induma 5/40).

At Godigamuwa (St. Mary’s, Kegalle won by nine wickets)

Sri Dharmaloka MV, Kelaniya: 91 and 112 (Praveen Liyanage 5/37)

St. Mary’s (134/8 overnight): 145 (Sandeepa Weerasuriya 51) and 60/1.

At Matugama (C. W. W. Kannangara MMV, Matugama won by five wickets)

C. W. W. Kannangara MMV, Colombo: 147 and 94

C. W. W. Kannangara MMV, Matugama (118/4 overnight): 172 (Lasindu Shehan 68) and 70/5.

At Balapitiya (Siddhartha MMV, Balapitiya won by five wickets)

Pothuwila MV, Payagala: 147 and 62 (Dishan Fernando 5/18)

Siddhartha MMV (150/4 overnight): 178 and 37/5.

At Kotte (1st innings win for Sri Jayewardenepura MV, Kotte)

Kegalu Vidyalaya: 205 and 54/1 (Sandaru Shehan 30 n.o)

Sri Jayewardenepura MV (20/0 overnight): 263 (Gihan Boteju 104, Sampath Nissanka 51, Punsara Gimhana 6/56).

At Karandeniya (1st innings win for Karandeniya Central)

St. Thomas’, Matale: 134

Karandeniya Central (34/1 overnight): 207 (Samith Isuru 55, Thisum Subasinghe 5/57).

At Mount Mary (1st innings win for President’s College, Maharagama)

President’s College: 228/8 declared and 117

Carey (22/0 overnight): 149 and 40/1.

At Badulla (1st innings win for Ananda Central, Elpitiya)

Bandarawela Central: 115 and 159 (Thaoja Seneviratne 5/27)

Ananda Central (135/8 overnight): 151 (Praneeth Sandaru 61, Chathun Wijesundara 8/42) and 106/7 (Praneeth Sandaru 68).

At Gampola (1st innings win for Sri Sumangala MV, Kandy)

Badulla Central: 223 and 69/4

Sri Sumangala MV (17/1 overnight): 227/8 declared.